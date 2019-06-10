Home

Richard J. Grace

Richard J. Grace Obituary
Richard J. Grace, 77, of Pottsville, died Thursday, June 6, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born Nov. 4, 1941, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John and Catherine Gladys Frankenstein Grace.

He was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School. After graduation, he attended Williamsport Technical Institute. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Vietnam Era.

Prior to retiring from Allied Signal Corp. (Honeywell), he was employed as a maintenance mechanic.

He was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace RC Church, Pottsville, past member of Pottsville Club, and Frackville Elks.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and trap shoot. He qualified for the PA State finals.

When he wasn't hunting, he would set off on a journey and travel the country. He especially loved New England. He enjoyed life and found great joy in spending time with his granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Grace.

Richard is survived by his longtime companion, Helen Walasavage, Pottsville; daughter, Tracy Ann Sander, wife of Todd, granddaughters, Lauren and Nicole, all of Tabernacle, N.J.; brother, Leo Grace, Pottsville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held on the grounds of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. Please visit schlitzerallenpug.com to leave a condolence for the Grace family.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2019
