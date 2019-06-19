|
Richard J. Karlitskie, 69, of York, passed away June 10, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Born May 7, 1950, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Metro and Catherine Karlitskie.
He was employed as a medical technician at York Hospital for 35 years. Richard enjoyed travel, as well as military and aviation history.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by a brother, Frank Karlitskie.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Karlitskie.No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum, 1054 Arnold Road, Reading, PA 19605.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
