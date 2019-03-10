Richard J. Pauly, 61, of Saint Clair, died Friday at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Pottsville, April 3, 1957, he was a son of Nelson and Geraldine Smith Pauly, of Branchdale.
He worked as an assembler at Pleasant Valley Homes, Pine Grove.
Richard loved the outdoors and was an avid nature photographer.
Surviving are soulmate, Joanne Hammer, of Saint Clair; three sisters, Marie Weikel, of Pottsville, Christine Neiswender, of Minersville, and Eloise Hinkle, of Cressona; seven brothers, Phillip Pauly, of Branchdale, Frederick Pauly, of Minersville, Christopher Pauly, of Branchdale, Gregory Pauly, of Branchdale, Francis Pauly, of Branchdale, Edward Pauly, of Branchdale, and Edwin Pauly, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to defray funeral costs c/o Joanne Hammer, 46 S. Nichols St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
