Richard J. Shafransky, 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, March 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Oct. 18, 1948, in Maizeville, he was a son of the late John Shafransky and Jean Pasipanko.
Richard was a 1966 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. He had a passion for music and played the guitar. He played in several bands, including Mark V band.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-nephew, JW.
Surviving are his sisters, Jessica Barraza and her fiancé, Jim, of Ringtown, and Lori Hix with Bob, of Texas; one step-niece, Natalie; one step-nephew, Sean.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Pastor Mindy Heppe. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
