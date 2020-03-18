Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Richard J. Shafransky

Richard J. Shafransky Obituary
Richard J. Shafransky, 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, March 15, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Oct. 18, 1948, in Maizeville, he was a son of the late John Shafransky and Jean Pasipanko.

Richard was a 1966 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. He had a passion for music and played the guitar. He played in several bands, including Mark V band.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-nephew, JW.

Surviving are his sisters, Jessica Barraza and her fiancé, Jim, of Ringtown, and Lori Hix with Bob, of Texas; one step-niece, Natalie; one step-nephew, Sean.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Pastor Mindy Heppe. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
