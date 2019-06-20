Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Richard J. "Rick" Sosna

Richard J. "Rick" Sosna Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Sosna, 65, of Girardville, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Ringtown at the home of his daughter.

He was born in Shenandoah, Nov. 23, 1953, to the late Leo and Dorothy Sosna.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and worked at Alcoa in Cressona for many years. He was an avid fan of the North Schuylkill Spartan football program and followed them closely. He was a devout Christian and was very active in the recovery community. Rick was an active member of AA and volunteered his time at the local hospital, helping people overcome addiction.

Surviving are one daughter, Heidi Quinn (Warren), Ringtown; one step-daughter, Leilani Chesonis (Derrick); two sisters, Betsi White (George), Vermont, and Janet Dagilus (Bobby), Shenandoah; two grandchildren, Tanner and Evan Quinn; nieces and nephews.

Scripture services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc, 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, and will be conducted by his son-in-law, Warren Quinn. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to services from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. For further information and to leave a kind word of condolence, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2019
