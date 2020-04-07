Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kruchinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Kruchinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Kruchinsky Obituary
Richard "Rick" Kruchinsky, 73, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Rick was born Sept. 9, 1946, a son of the late Catherine (Laudeman) and Pete Kruchinsky.

After high school, he served in the Army.

He worked in the automotive industry throughout his lifetime, as a truck driver, mechanic and freelancing his talents wherever needed.

Rick was preceded in death by a son, Richard Jr.

He is survived by a son, Ryan Kruchinsky, of West Hazleton; siblings, a brother, Randy, and sisters, Carl, Bonnie and Pam.

Rick will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery during private services. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Rick's family during this time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -