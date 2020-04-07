|
|
Richard "Rick" Kruchinsky, 73, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Rick was born Sept. 9, 1946, a son of the late Catherine (Laudeman) and Pete Kruchinsky.
After high school, he served in the Army.
He worked in the automotive industry throughout his lifetime, as a truck driver, mechanic and freelancing his talents wherever needed.
Rick was preceded in death by a son, Richard Jr.
He is survived by a son, Ryan Kruchinsky, of West Hazleton; siblings, a brother, Randy, and sisters, Carl, Bonnie and Pam.
Rick will be laid to rest in St. John's Cemetery during private services. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Rick's family during this time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020