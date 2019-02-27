Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Amershek. View Sign





Born in Johnstown, in 1932, Dick proudly served on Parris Island in the Marine Corps after graduating from Westmont-Upper Yoder High School in 1950. After serving his country, Dick had a long career in the life insurance business.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Rudy Amershek, of Johnstown; wife, Rose Marie Amershek, of Elysburg; sister, Dr. Kathleen McLoone and her husband, Dr. Gene McLoone, of Johnstown.



Dick is survived by sister, Rosemarie "Posie" Zimmer and her husband, Edward Zimmer, of Fayetteville; son, Neil Amershek and his wife, Jeanette Amershek, of Mahanoy City; son, Shawn Amershek and his wife, Melissa Amershek, of Bristol, R.I.; son, Tim Amershek and his wife, René Amershek, of Ashland, Mass.; son, Tom Amershek and his wife, Missy Amershek, of New Ringgold; son, Keith Amershek and his wife, Sherri Amershek, of Albuquerque, N.M.; son, Rick Amershek, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Polly Ariano, of Lebanon; and son, Bruce Amershek, of Pine Grove. Additionally, Mr. Amershek's family legacy includes 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church (



