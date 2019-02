Richard L. Amershek, formerly of Elysburg, and most recently of New Ringgold, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.Born in Johnstown, in 1932, Dick proudly served on Parris Island in the Marine Corps after graduating from Westmont-Upper Yoder High School in 1950. After serving his country, Dick had a long career in the life insurance business.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Rudy Amershek, of Johnstown; wife, Rose Marie Amershek, of Elysburg; sister, Dr. Kathleen McLoone and her husband, Dr. Gene McLoone, of Johnstown.Dick is survived by sister, Rosemarie "Posie" Zimmer and her husband, Edward Zimmer, of Fayetteville; son, Neil Amershek and his wife, Jeanette Amershek, of Mahanoy City; son, Shawn Amershek and his wife, Melissa Amershek, of Bristol, R.I.; son, Tim Amershek and his wife, René Amershek, of Ashland, Mass.; son, Tom Amershek and his wife, Missy Amershek, of New Ringgold; son, Keith Amershek and his wife, Sherri Amershek, of Albuquerque, N.M.; son, Rick Amershek, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Polly Ariano, of Lebanon; and son, Bruce Amershek, of Pine Grove. Additionally, Mr. Amershek's family legacy includes 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church ( http://qmhr.net ) in Elysburg with interment following at All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.Sign the guest book at