Richard L. Antalosky, 59, a lifelong resident of Frackville, died unexpectedly at his residence Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Born April 10, 1960, in Pottsville, he was a son of Ruth "Sis" Zimmerman Antalosky, of Frackville, and the late John "Jack" Antalosky.
He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1978, and Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in tool and dye.
Richard was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and all outdoor activities.
He was a member of Shady Acres Rod and Gun Club, Big Pine, Steel Workers Union and was a member of the former St. Peter United Church of Christ, Frackville.
He worked in the trade of tool and dye and was also a machine mechanic for Silgan White Cap Corp., Hazleton.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Allison, and an infant brother.
Richard is survived by his wife of 32 years, Christina "Tina" Antalosky; a son, Albert Antalosky and fiancée, Ariella Bell; a daughter, April Yedsena and husband, Lenny; two grandchildren, Anthony and Lenny Yedsena; brothers, John Antalosky and wife, Linda, and Mark Antalosky and companion, Maureen, all of Frackville; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. David Davis as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with family from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home has charge of arrangements
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020