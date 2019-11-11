|
|
Richard Masternack, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, with his family by his side.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., Dec. 13, 1939, he was a son of the late Bruno and Margaret (Simon) Masternack.
He was a graduate of St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick, N.J.
Mr. Masternack served his country in the Navy, aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Essex CV-9.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 25 years as a truck driver and clerk for the United Parcel Service (UPS) in Edison, N.J.
Richard was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Francis Cardinal Brennan Council No. 618, Shenandoah. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed golfing and was a lifelong New York Giants fan.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former Mary Rose Sacco; one daughter, Denise Sincavage and her husband, Charles, of Lake Hauto; two grandchildren, Rebecca Hallowich and her husband, Daniel, of Scranton, and Geoffrey Sincavage, of Syracuse, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Nora Hallowich; one sister, Arlene Bodnar, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his faithful Shichon, Mia.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Casimir's Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the sacred worship site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2019