Richard P. Thomas, 72, of Port Carbon, passed away Oct. 10 at home peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

He was born and raised in Port Carbon, residing his entire life there.

He was a son of the late John E. (Boots) Thomas and Verle E. (Major) Thomas.

He graduated from Pottsville Area High School in June 1966. He was also a graduate of Ford School of Business, Pottsville.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Carbon and also attended Holy Apostles Episcopal in Saint Clair.

He held various positions of employment, with the most recent being Wegmans, where he was employed for 13 years until retiring.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, John C. Thomas and William L. Thomas.

He was a loving uncle to his nephews and nieces. Surviving are the following nephews, James D. Thomas and his wife, Traci, Cass Township, Jason E. Thomas and wife, Jennifer, of Port Carbon, Jonathan M. Thomas, of San Francisco, Calif., Jodi L. Thomas, of Cleveland, Ohio, Erica L. Thomas, of Vancouver, B.C., Canada; great-nieces, Kameron E. Thomas and Madison O. Thomas; great-nephew, Jacob J. Thomas; cousins; aunt, Dorothy (Bensinger) Major, of Providence Place, Pottsville; brother, James Thomas.

As per his wishes, interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
