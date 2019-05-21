Richard P. "Dick" Wolff, Jr., 82, of Tremont, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Saturday, Jan. 16, 1937, in Tremont, a son of the late Richard P. Wolff Sr. and the late Gladys Freeman Wolff.
He was a graduate of the former Tremont High School and also attended Penn State University.
Dick was a sales representative for Eagle Claw, and in his later years, he was a photographer and published articles about the outdoors for Appalachian Outdoor Images and various newspapers.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View. He was also a member of F&AM Swatara Lodge 267, Tremont.
His wife, Gayle E. Gillespie Wolff, passed away in 1988. He was also preceded in death by a son, Bryon Pillar, and a daughter, Amy Wolff.
He is survived by a son, Paul Freeman, of Dallastown; four grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Wolff, of Tremont, and Ronald Wolff, of Cumberland, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2019