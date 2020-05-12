Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home
403 W. Main Street
Girardville, PA 17935
570 276-6416
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard R. Schultz Obituary
Richard R. Schultz, 72, of Girardville, passed away unexpectedly Monday at his residence.

Born in the former Ashland State General Hospital, he was a son of the late Harold and Lorraine Fetterman Schultz.

He had been employed in the janitorial department of North Schuylkill High School until his retirement.

He was a 1967 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and a member of Girard Hose Company, Girardville, and also the Girardville Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Schultz.

Richard is survived by his brother, Dave and his wife, Joanne Schultz, Lavelle, and by nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 disease, the viewing, services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -