Richard R. Schultz, 72, of Girardville, passed away unexpectedly Monday at his residence.
Born in the former Ashland State General Hospital, he was a son of the late Harold and Lorraine Fetterman Schultz.
He had been employed in the janitorial department of North Schuylkill High School until his retirement.
He was a 1967 graduate of North Schuylkill High School and a member of Girard Hose Company, Girardville, and also the Girardville Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Schultz.
Richard is survived by his brother, Dave and his wife, Joanne Schultz, Lavelle, and by nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 disease, the viewing, services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020