Richard Ray Snyder, 91, of Orwigsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 17, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Richard was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Schuylkill Haven, a son of the late Elsie (Bolton) and Raymond Snyder. He was the husband of Mildred Fay (Schrader) Snyder. They were married Dec. 13, 1959.
He was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Thule, Greenland. He worked as a mechanic at Alcoa for 20 years, as well as Hetran/Shalmet as a welder for over 15 years. Richard was also the secretary/treasurer for West Brunswick Township for almost 30 years. He was a Boy Scout volunteer for many years. He was a member of the DR Shaull Hunting Camp in Centre County, as well as a lifelong member of the Hamburg Fish and Game Association.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to fish. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, playing mini golf, and watching the Phillies.
In addition to his wife, Mildred, of 61 years, Richard is survived by a daughter, Joy R. Kramer, wife of Randy; three sons, Tommy R. Snyder, husband of Cheryl, Jay R. Snyder, husband of Trina, and Terry W. Snyder, husband of Robyn; three grandchildren, Jesse Snyder, husband of Jessica, Jarred Snyder, companion of Maggie, and Sarah Kramer; six step-grandchildren, Melissa, Kristen, Tracy, Jamie, Joshua, and Kevin; fourteen great-grandchildren; cousins; stepbrother, Ralph Hafer; other step-siblings.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. The public is invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Zion's Red Church Cemetery, Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, in Richard's memory.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 19, 2020