Richard Rudy Moyer, 88, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away at his home Thursday.



Born July 16, 1930, he was a son of the late Harvey B. and Eva A. Stoyer Moyer.



He was the husband of his surviving wife, Arlene V. Keuntzler Moyer, formerly of Branchdale.



Richard was a dedicated son, husband, father and grandfather who loved his family. With the exception of his time spent in the military, Richard was a lifelong resident of Schuylkill Haven.



He graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1949. Richard served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, working as a crane operator at military supply bases on the islands of Guam and Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge in 1956, Richard was employed at his father's business, Harvey B. Moyer Inc. In later years, Richard started his own business of selling and installing power and telephone utility poles.



During the years of 1979 to 1982, Richard was honored to serve as the mayor of Schuylkill Haven. Richard was a faithful congregant at the Schuylkill Bible Truth Missions Church in Cressona.



Richard was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Moyer Schumacher, who passed in 2010.



In addition to his wife of 63 years, Richard is survived by a sister, Janet Moyer Krause; four children, son, Randal, husband to Nancy Stump Moyer, daughter, Rhonda, wife of Terry Danenhower, son, Brian, husband of Michele Grover Moyer, and son, Bradley Moyer. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Alexandra Miller, Rachel Zelonis, Gregory Moyer and Scott Moyer; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Grayson Zelonis.



In accordance with the wishes of both Richard and Arlene, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. Burial will occur on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.



