Richard S. Kanish


1951 - 2020
Richard S. Kanish Obituary
Richard S. Kanish, 69, of Pottsville, formerly of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

He was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Pottsville. Richard was a son of the late Samuel J. Kanish and Helen A. (Pavlick) Kanish.

He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. He was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. He attended Penn State University and achieved a business associate degree. He was a member of Saint Clair Fish and Game Association. He was employed at Rest Haven Nursing Home as a material manager for 34 years, where he retired from.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Fatula and Susanne Kanish, and one brother, Samuel Kanish. He is the last member of his immediate family.

He is survived by his wife, Anne M. (Post) Kanish, to whom he was married for 38 years. He is also survived by cousins and an aunt, Barbara Donahue, and his beloved friends, Leroy, Missy, Ally, Desi, Debra and Dave.

The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
