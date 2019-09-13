Home

Richard S. Rothermel


1952 - 2019
Richard S. Rothermel Obituary
Richard S. Rothermel, 67, of Klingerstown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Mountain View Health and Rehab Center, Coal Township.

Richard was born in Pottsville, June 1, 1952, a son of Nancy (Hoffman) Rothermel, of Klingerstown, and the late Norman Richard "Dick" Rothermel.

Rich graduated from the Tri-Valley High School and was employed at various coal companies and was part owner of R. S. & W Coal Company. He was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready. Rich was also a former member of the Valley View Gun Club, Erdman Sportsman's Association and the Spruce Spring Hunting Camp. He will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed his hunting trips out west and telling hunting stories.

Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Judy (Fetterolf) Rothermel; a daughter, Angela, wife of Douglas Lucas, of Hegins; two sons, Richard S. Jr., husband of Connie, of Reading, and Steve Rothermel, of Klingerstown; two stepdaughters, Ruth Audet and Susan Bensinger; one stepson, Jack "Check" Bensinger; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Christine and Eli; four stepgrandchildren, Shawna, Sara, Katie and Wayne; one step-great-grandson, Hunter; six siblings, Kenneth Rothermel, Randy Rothermel, Gail Laudenslager, Cathy Herb, Mike Rothermel and Tim Rothermel; nieces and nephews.

As per his request, there will be no services. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
