|
|
Richard S. Rothermel, 67, of Klingerstown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Mountain View Health and Rehab Center, Coal Township.
Richard was born in Pottsville, June 1, 1952, a son of Nancy (Hoffman) Rothermel, of Klingerstown, and the late Norman Richard "Dick" Rothermel.
Rich graduated from the Tri-Valley High School and was employed at various coal companies and was part owner of R. S. & W Coal Company. He was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready. Rich was also a former member of the Valley View Gun Club, Erdman Sportsman's Association and the Spruce Spring Hunting Camp. He will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed his hunting trips out west and telling hunting stories.
Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years, Judy (Fetterolf) Rothermel; a daughter, Angela, wife of Douglas Lucas, of Hegins; two sons, Richard S. Jr., husband of Connie, of Reading, and Steve Rothermel, of Klingerstown; two stepdaughters, Ruth Audet and Susan Bensinger; one stepson, Jack "Check" Bensinger; three grandchildren, Tiffany, Christine and Eli; four stepgrandchildren, Shawna, Sara, Katie and Wayne; one step-great-grandson, Hunter; six siblings, Kenneth Rothermel, Randy Rothermel, Gail Laudenslager, Cathy Herb, Mike Rothermel and Tim Rothermel; nieces and nephews.
As per his request, there will be no services. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2019