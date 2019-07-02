Richard S. Studlack, 53, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away June 29, 2019, in his residence.



He was the husband of Christina Stubenrauch Studlack. In September, they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.



Born in Rahway, Union County, N.J., he was a son of Arlene A. Grabowski Studlack, Washington, N.J., and the late Stephen Studlack.



He was employed by J.B. Hunt, York, as a truck driver, last working Wednesday, June 26.



He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, Whitfield, and was a graduate of St. Pius X High School, Piscataway, N.J.



A member of the Mohnton Rod and Gun Club, he enjoyed hiking, working on cars and grilling. Richard loved model trains, but most of all he loved his family and children.



In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters, Hannah L. Studlack, Forestville, and Abigail A. Studlack, at home; his brothers, Stephen, husband of Kim Studlack, South Plainfield, N.J., and Michael, husband of Denise Studlack, Washington, N.J.; his nephews, Mikey Jr. and Stephen; his niece, Mary.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Whitfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Father Stephan Isaac, celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Studlack family. Visit www.kleefuneralhome.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2019