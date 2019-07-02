Home

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church
2810 St. Albans Dr.
Whitfield, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R. C. Church
2810 St. Albans Dr.
Whitfield, PA
View Map
Richard S. Studlack Obituary
Richard S. Studlack, 53, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away June 29, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Christina Stubenrauch Studlack. In September, they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Born in Rahway, Union County, N.J., he was a son of Arlene A. Grabowski Studlack, Washington, N.J., and the late Stephen Studlack.

He was employed by J.B. Hunt, York, as a truck driver, last working Wednesday, June 26.

He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, Whitfield, and was a graduate of St. Pius X High School, Piscataway, N.J.

A member of the Mohnton Rod and Gun Club, he enjoyed hiking, working on cars and grilling. Richard loved model trains, but most of all he loved his family and children.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters, Hannah L. Studlack, Forestville, and Abigail A. Studlack, at home; his brothers, Stephen, husband of Kim Studlack, South Plainfield, N.J., and Michael, husband of Denise Studlack, Washington, N.J.; his nephews, Mikey Jr. and Stephen; his niece, Mary.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Whitfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Father Stephan Isaac, celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Studlack family.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2019
