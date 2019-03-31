Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stanley Labonski. View Sign





Richard was born in Shenandoah to Stanley Martin Labonski and Helen Catherine Luckasavage on Jan. 9, 1938.



He went to West Mahanoy Township High School and graduated in 1955. He went on to earn a BS in Engineering at Northrop University. He worked as an aerospace engineer for 51 years for such companies as Aerospace Corporation, L3 Communications, Raytheon, Hughes Aircraft and Rockwell.



He enjoyed camping in Yosemite, watching "Star Trek," telling fortunes, making pancakes with weird stuff in them, requesting details and taking cruises when he retired.



Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ann Labonski; his brother, Leonard Labonski; sisters, Mildred Post and Helena Reese; nephews, Stanley and Clarence Reese.



Richard is survived by his sister, Winifred Mohutsky; three daughters and sons-in-law, Clorinda and Robert Jacobson, Melanie and Thatch Durbin, and Brynda and Jason De Arte; four grandchildren, Briar-Rose Jacobson, Seamus De Arte, Tungsten De Arte and Magenta De Arte; 12 nieces and nephews, Laura (Patrick) Mealia, Helen A. Reese, Harry (Barbara) Reese, Melissa (David) Malloy, Ralph (Victoria) Mohutsky, Michael (Paula) Mohutsky, Valerie Mohutsky, Lenny (Mary) Labonski, Bret (Lorna) Weishaar, Randy (Jennifer) Weishaar, Eric (Sherry) Weishaar and Jeff (Melissa) Weishaar. He is also survived by his girlfriend of 11 years, Alma Frigo.



Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 16, 2019, at St. Bonaventure Church in Huntington Beach. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. April 15, 2019, at Dilday Chapel. Heritage Dilday Memorial Services will be handling the funeral arrangements. Condolences for the family can be emailed to



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Richard Stanley Labonski, 81, of Huntington Beach, Calif., passed away March 25, 2019, in Fountain Valley, Calif.Richard was born in Shenandoah to Stanley Martin Labonski and Helen Catherine Luckasavage on Jan. 9, 1938.He went to West Mahanoy Township High School and graduated in 1955. He went on to earn a BS in Engineering at Northrop University. He worked as an aerospace engineer for 51 years for such companies as Aerospace Corporation, L3 Communications, Raytheon, Hughes Aircraft and Rockwell.He enjoyed camping in Yosemite, watching "Star Trek," telling fortunes, making pancakes with weird stuff in them, requesting details and taking cruises when he retired.Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ann Labonski; his brother, Leonard Labonski; sisters, Mildred Post and Helena Reese; nephews, Stanley and Clarence Reese.Richard is survived by his sister, Winifred Mohutsky; three daughters and sons-in-law, Clorinda and Robert Jacobson, Melanie and Thatch Durbin, and Brynda and Jason De Arte; four grandchildren, Briar-Rose Jacobson, Seamus De Arte, Tungsten De Arte and Magenta De Arte; 12 nieces and nephews, Laura (Patrick) Mealia, Helen A. Reese, Harry (Barbara) Reese, Melissa (David) Malloy, Ralph (Victoria) Mohutsky, Michael (Paula) Mohutsky, Valerie Mohutsky, Lenny (Mary) Labonski, Bret (Lorna) Weishaar, Randy (Jennifer) Weishaar, Eric (Sherry) Weishaar and Jeff (Melissa) Weishaar. He is also survived by his girlfriend of 11 years, Alma Frigo.Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 16, 2019, at St. Bonaventure Church in Huntington Beach. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. April 15, 2019, at Dilday Chapel. Heritage Dilday Memorial Services will be handling the funeral arrangements. Condolences for the family can be emailed to [email protected] or placed on the website at www.heritagedildaymemorialservices.com/tributes/Richard-Labonski Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close