Richard W. Adams, 65, passed away Oct. 28, 2020.

Born June 9, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John J. and Dolores D. Adams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Shane A. Adams, and brother, John "Jay" Adams Jr.

Surviving are sons, Alan and Cody Adams; daughter, Asia Adams; grandchildren; a sister, Deborah, wife of Robert Kehoe; brothers, David and James Adams; nieces and nephews.

Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, was in charge of funeral services. At this time, there will be no memorial service.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
