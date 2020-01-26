|
|
Richard W. Huff, 68, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Oct. 2, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Lorraine Hufnagle Huff.
He was a 1969 graduate of Blue Mountain High School.
Richard worked at Guilford Mills, Pine Grove.
He owned race cars, enjoyed racing and was inducted into the Coal Region Racing Hall of Fame in April 2019. He also enjoyed softball, taking photographs at the Fredericksburg Speedway and was a New York Yankees fan.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Donna E. Dinger Huff.
Surviving are a son, Matthew and wife, Renee Huff, of Pine Grove; four grandsons, Osric, Dryden, Caius and Gideon Huff; three brothers, Harry Huff Jr., Bob Huff, both of Florida, and David Huff, of Friedensburg.
Memorial services will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation Friday from 5 until 6 p.m. at the church. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 26, 2020