Richard "Dick" Wassel, aka "Red," passed away April 18, 2019, at his home in Clermont, Fla., surrounded by his wife, Maggie, and brother-in-law, Mike, and sister-in-law, Kay.



Dick was born in Shenandoah, March 16, 1936, and was a son of the late Wanda Wassel.



He attended Annunciation Elementary School and then graduated from Shenandoah Catholic High. After graduation, he was at a loss as to what he wanted to do next, so he and his friends got together and decided to go to Thaddeus Stevens Trade School for two years, where he learned a trade in the then up and coming copier business. The school has now turned into Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. He was inducted into the Army on Sept. 24, 1958, and proudly served our country for two years, mostly in France and Germany.



Because of the training he received at Thaddeus Stevens, he was hired by Xerox Corp. in Philadelphia as a sales representative, selling copiers, and then moved to the Washington, D.C. area. He was with Xerox for 25 years and in that time, he became the top salesman 15 years in a row and won numerous trips in the continental U.S., Hawaii and Europe. He was extremely successful in the federal marketing area of Xerox and was promoted to a national account manager and headed up a national sales team who sold exclusively to the Department of Labor and the Department of Treasury.



He met his wife, Maggie, while working at Xerox and they were married April 21, 1980, in Rockville, Md., and were married 39 wonderful years.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his mother, was his brother, Al Wassel.



He is survived by his wife, Maggie; sons, Richard and David; daughters-in-law, Suzanne and Joan.



Religious services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Dick's name to his favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or at . Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



