Ricky Lee Reinert Obituary

Ricky Lee Reinert, 63, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

He was a son of the late Lewis and Arlene (Romig) Reinert.

Ricky was a graduate of Brandywine High School, Mertztown.

Surviving are his wife, Beth Reinert, of Shenandoah; two stepdaughters, Inge Collins and her husband, James, of Harrisburg, and Kat Walker, of Los Angeles, Calif.; three grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
