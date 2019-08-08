|
|
Rita Bobarsky, 82, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, peacefully, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Rita was born in Mahanoy City, July 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Margaret (Starkey) and James Blackwell.
Rita attended Mahanoy City High School.
She worked for many years at the former City Shirt in Mahanoy City
She was preceded in death by a brother, James Blackwell.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Michael Pleva; a stepdaughter, Denise Kanigoski; grandchildren, Corey and Jordann Seasock; niece, Jacqueline Blackwell McCracken; great-niece, Rhyan McCracken.
Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 8, 2019