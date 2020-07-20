Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Rita M. Sajone Obituary

Rita M. (Bylinski) Sajone, 93, formerly of Shenandoah Heights and a resident of Luther Ridge at Seiders Hill, Pottsville, for the last eight years, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Baranowski) Bylinski.

She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.

During World War II, she was employed at the Philadelphia Navy Yard from 1943 until 1945 and then as a file clerk at Curtis Publishing Co., Philadelphia. Locally, she was employed at the former Cigar Factory, Mahanoy City, and retired from the former Martin Shirt Factory, Shenandoah.

Rita was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Saint Casimir Church.

Rita was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Martin N. "Marty" Sajone in 1998; five brothers, Stanley "Lefty" Bolinski, Victor "Russ" Bolinski, Boley "Muggs" Bylinski, Raymond Bylinski, who died in combat in Germany during World War II, and Leonard "Lenny" Bylinski; three sisters, Jennie Krysiak, Loretta Koons and Dolores Najunas.

Surviving are one son, Raymond "Ray" Sajone and his wife, Cathy, of Shenandoah Heights; one daughter, Susan "Sue" Wislosky and her husband, John, of Frackville; six grandsons, Daniel Sajone and his wife, Jessica, Nicholas Sajone and his wife, Kelly, and James Sajone, Matthew Wislosky and his wife, Amy, Marc Wislosky and his wife, Angela, and Bryan Wislosky; five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Divine Mercy Church. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
