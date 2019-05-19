Rita M. Troutman, 94, of Pottsville, died Saturday at The Gardens at York Terrace.
She was born Aug. 1, 1924, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late John and Isabel Lawson Rice.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
Prior to retiring, she was a CNA at York Terrace, Pottsville. She also worked for Bell Telephone and Troutman Meat Market in Klingerstown.
Rita was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Schlitzer, on June 1, 1976; her second husband, Bruce Troutman, on April 7, 2009; a brother, Richard Rice; three sisters, Isabel Adelizzi, Jean Kovich and Elizabeth Orlowsky.
Surviving are two daughters, Jane Shoener and her husband, Terry, Selinsgrove, and Ann Louise Scheuer and her husband, Richard, New Ringgold; a son, John Schlitzer and his wife, Diane, Mohnton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Wellner, Bethlehem, and Barbara Lombel, Millsville, Del.; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Salvation Army, P.O. Box 107, Pottsville PA, 17901. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Rita's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 19, 2019