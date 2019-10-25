Home

With deepest sympathy, I regret to announce that my beloved wife, Rita Patcella Grove, 63, passed away Oct. 20, 2019.

Rita was born Aug. 13, 1956, in Ashland.

She was a paralegal for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Francis Patcella, as well as several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband since 1994, Gregory Grove; her stepson, Kyle Yeager, of Kulpmont; her brother, Frank, of Frackville; as well as her two nieces, Courtney and Stephanie.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
