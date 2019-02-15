Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita S. Paulosky. View Sign

Rita S. Paulosky, 90, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Mountain Top Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Minersville, April 18, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Sabina Grabarek Scholato.



Rita was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist RC Church, Minersville.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Paulosky, in 2007; a brother, Edward P. Scholato, in 1963; a son-in-law, John Lynch.



Surviving are son, William Paulosky Jr. and his wife, Tonee, of Blakesee; three daughters, Rita P. Hanley and her husband, William, of Pottsville, Judith P. Lynch, of Secaucus, N.J., and Dr. Elizabeth Paulosky, V.M.D., of North Hollywood, Calif.; nine grandchildren, William M. and Jennifer A. Hanley, John E., Patrick W. and Amy J. Lynch, Nicole L. Mott, Edward J., Michael A. and William C. Paulosky.



Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, from St. Matthew the Evangelist RC Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. The Rev. Leo Maletz will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Minersville Public Library, 220 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17544, or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



