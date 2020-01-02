Home

Robert A. "Bobby" Davis

Bobby A. Davis, 37, of Minersville, passed away Saturday.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Robert and Nancy Kline Davis.

Bobby was a 2001 graduate of Minersville High School. He received an associate degree in criminal justice from Lackawanna College. He was a former police officer in Tamaqua and Pine Grove. Bobby was self employed and well known in the mask-making community through his creations sold internationally and his website "BAD ART".

In addition to his parents, he survived by a sister, Kacie Davis; a nephew, Slade; aunts; uncles and cousins.

Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Robert's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
