Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Edwards Obituary
Robert A. Edwards, 69, of Summit Station, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

Born in Pottsville, March 21, 1950, he was a son of Robert W. Edwards and the late Helen (Fessler) Edwards. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Moyer) Edwards.

He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, NRA, USGA, Summit Station Fire Company, AMVETS, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Port Clinton Fish and Game and the Second Mountain Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, shooting trap and being outdoors.

He served in the Navy and retired from PPL as a pole inspector.

In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by sons, Chad, husband of Michelle, Sacramento, Calif., and Neal, husband of Jill, New Ringgold; grandchildren, Logan, Brenden and Jacoby; brothers, Dean, husband of Lori, Summit Station, and Mark, husband of Elizabeth "Bunny," Chesapeake, Va.; a niece, a nephew and a great-niece.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services Inc., both of Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -