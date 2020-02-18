|
Robert A. Edwards, 69, of Summit Station, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.
Born in Pottsville, March 21, 1950, he was a son of Robert W. Edwards and the late Helen (Fessler) Edwards. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Moyer) Edwards.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, NRA, USGA, Summit Station Fire Company, AMVETS, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, Port Clinton Fish and Game and the Second Mountain Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, shooting trap and being outdoors.
He served in the Navy and retired from PPL as a pole inspector.
In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by sons, Chad, husband of Michelle, Sacramento, Calif., and Neal, husband of Jill, New Ringgold; grandchildren, Logan, Brenden and Jacoby; brothers, Dean, husband of Lori, Summit Station, and Mark, husband of Elizabeth "Bunny," Chesapeake, Va.; a niece, a nephew and a great-niece.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services Inc., both of Schuylkill Haven.
