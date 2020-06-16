|
|
Robert A. Madenford, 49, of Harrisburg, formerly of Joliett, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 13, at his home.
Born Nov. 5, 1970, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Gerald Sr. and Shirley Klinger Madenford.
Bob had been previously employed for over 20 years as a heavy equipment operator at Natural Soil Products, Good Spring. Prior to that he was a coal miner.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, being in the outdoors and had a love for all animals.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Madenford Jr., 2010.
Surviving are three sisters, Mardelle Eister, Mount Carmel, Donna Deeter, Tower City, and Janice Abdou, with whom Bob resided in Harrisburg; two brothers, James Madenford, Good Spring, and Scott Madenford, Newtown; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Friedensburg. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
