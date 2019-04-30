Robert A. "Thomas" Seiger, 94, of Zerbe, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 17, 1924, in Donaldson, he was a son of the late Charles and Annie Reiner Seiger.
He was a T/5 in the Army having served with Co. B 833rd Engineers Avn Bn. during World War II.
Thomas was a foreman for Pagnotti Enterprise Coal Co.
He was a member of St. John's Church, Zerbe.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 72 years, Lucille E. Neidlinger Seiger. He was the last surviving member of his family.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with the Rev. Krista Roehrig officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home before services. Interment will follow in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. John's Church, c/o Pearl Mayernick, 133 S. Tremont St., Zerbe, PA 17981, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2019