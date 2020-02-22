|
|
Robert A. Oettl Sr., 86, of Port Carbon, passed away with his loving family by his side Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 27, 1933, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony and Louise (DePauli) Oettl.
Bob was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, Class of 1951. He then served in the Army as a private first class from July 29, 1953, until June 4, 1955.
Bob first worked for Yuengling Brewery, Pottsville, and then worked as a business agent and was president of Teamster's Local Union 830, Philadelphia.
Bob was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a lifetime member of American Hose Company No. 2, Pottsville, and a member of Sunlite Gun Club, where he was a past president. Bob was an avid hunter and golfer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Victoria A. (Palokas) Oettl, of Port Carbon; a son, Robert A. Oettl Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; two granddaughters, Analiese and Lydia Oettl, all of Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Richard Oettl, of Walnutport; a sister, Janet Gould, of Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment with military honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 22, 2020