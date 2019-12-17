|
Robert B. Neary, 88, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Monday morning in his home.
Born in Mount Carmel, he was a son of the late James and Catherine Rooney Neary.
He worked as a switchman for Bell Telephone for 40 years before retiring in 1996.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of the former Mount Carmel Catholic High School. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, a life member of the Frackville Elks 1533 and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 628, Mount Carmel.
Bob was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved fishing, but most of all, he enjoyed spending quality time with his sons and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Neary; three sisters, Mary Furlong, Helen Scrima and Catherine Merkel.
Bob is survived by his five sons, James and his wife, Debra Neary, Mahanoy City, Robert (Bo) and his wife, Diane Neary, Ocala, Fla., John Neary, Frackville, Patrick Neary, Frackville, and Michael and his wife, Amie Neary, Frackville; his sister, Margaret Waltz, West Chester; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Francis Iroot officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the . Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
