Robert C. Emerich, 82, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, following a short illness.
Robert was born in Wayne Township, Oct. 10, 1937, a son of the late Pauline I. (Nagle) and Charles M. Emerich.
For many years, he was employed as a machine operator at Hubler Shoe Factory, Auburn. In more recent years, he worked at the Cressona Aluminum plant, from which he retired. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Summer Hill. Robert was a 1956 graduate of Cressona High School.
He is survived by a brother, Lawrence C. Emerich, husband of Shirley L. Emerich, of Schuylkill Haven; a niece, Jayne Murphy, wife of James Murphy, of Langhorne; nephews, Brian D. Emerich, husband of Deborah Wenger, of Downingtown, and Lawrence E. Emerich, husband of Kimberly Emerich, of Helena, Ala.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing/visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Summer Hill Road, Auburn. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kathleen Ash-Flashner officiating. Interment will follow the service in Summer Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions in Robert's name be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Summer Hill, 1185 Summer Hill Road, Auburn, PA 17922. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 10, 2019