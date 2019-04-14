Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Gauker. View Sign

Robert C. Gauker, of Midlothian, Va., died at home surrounded by family April 6, 2019, after a short illness.



He was born in Pottsville, April 9, 1940, to Carl and Marian Brehony Gauker.



Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Holley; daughters, Pamela Lynn (John), of North Wales, Kimberly Schrum (Kevin), of York, Holly Spivey (Bryan),of Moseley, Va., and Heidi Martin (Gary), of Crewe, Va.; son, Robert Gauker (Tracy), of Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn, Anna Lynn (Steve Burzymowski), Chris Schrum (Ashley), Eric Schrum (Larissa), Darian (Spivey) Bottoms (Temie), Alex Spivey, Kyle Martin (Janet) and Ben Martin.



Bob graduated from Pottsville High School in 1958 and remained devoted to his alma mater and the members of his graduating class, continuing to organize alumni networking and remaining in close contact with numerous alumni friends. He graduated from Ford Business School, Pottsville, in 1960, which provided the foundation for his professional career.



Bob's career centered on sales and business management, including 20 years at Tasty Baking Co., Philadelphia, and several personal retail-sales endeavors. Bob had an inquisitive nature and passionate devotion to learning. He could always be counted on to contribute insight, knowledge and an opinion to conversations on almost any topic!



Bob volunteered at the Lifelong Learning Institute, Chesterfield, Va., organizing and supporting educational courses and social events. Bob was also a faculty member at LLI, developing and teaching a popular course titled "St. Patrick's Paradise and an Unsung Hero," sharing his love for and knowledge of Ireland and his Irish heritage. Bob authored several self-published books, including "My Youth was…Another World," (2006), a historical autobiography of Pottsville and Schuylkill County, based on his remembrances and insights into growing up in the 1940s and '50s, written with the intent of providing perspective on his first-hand experiences to his children and grandchildren. His second book was a science fiction novel - also based in Schuylkill County - telling the story of ordinary people turned guerrilla fighters in the wake of a nuclear war. Bob was also involved in multiple charities, including the Richmond Animal League and the Pottsville Salvation Army, providing support for the organization through fundraising, as well as giving his own time and energy.



The memorial service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, Pa.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Robert C. Gauker, of Midlothian, Va., died at home surrounded by family April 6, 2019, after a short illness.He was born in Pottsville, April 9, 1940, to Carl and Marian Brehony Gauker.Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Holley; daughters, Pamela Lynn (John), of North Wales, Kimberly Schrum (Kevin), of York, Holly Spivey (Bryan),of Moseley, Va., and Heidi Martin (Gary), of Crewe, Va.; son, Robert Gauker (Tracy), of Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn, Anna Lynn (Steve Burzymowski), Chris Schrum (Ashley), Eric Schrum (Larissa), Darian (Spivey) Bottoms (Temie), Alex Spivey, Kyle Martin (Janet) and Ben Martin.Bob graduated from Pottsville High School in 1958 and remained devoted to his alma mater and the members of his graduating class, continuing to organize alumni networking and remaining in close contact with numerous alumni friends. He graduated from Ford Business School, Pottsville, in 1960, which provided the foundation for his professional career.Bob's career centered on sales and business management, including 20 years at Tasty Baking Co., Philadelphia, and several personal retail-sales endeavors. Bob had an inquisitive nature and passionate devotion to learning. He could always be counted on to contribute insight, knowledge and an opinion to conversations on almost any topic!Bob volunteered at the Lifelong Learning Institute, Chesterfield, Va., organizing and supporting educational courses and social events. Bob was also a faculty member at LLI, developing and teaching a popular course titled "St. Patrick's Paradise and an Unsung Hero," sharing his love for and knowledge of Ireland and his Irish heritage. Bob authored several self-published books, including "My Youth was…Another World," (2006), a historical autobiography of Pottsville and Schuylkill County, based on his remembrances and insights into growing up in the 1940s and '50s, written with the intent of providing perspective on his first-hand experiences to his children and grandchildren. His second book was a science fiction novel - also based in Schuylkill County - telling the story of ordinary people turned guerrilla fighters in the wake of a nuclear war. Bob was also involved in multiple charities, including the Richmond Animal League and the Pottsville Salvation Army, providing support for the organization through fundraising, as well as giving his own time and energy.The memorial service will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, Pa.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close