Robert C. Houston Obituary

Robert C. Houston, 82, of Dieners Hill, Pottsville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 29, 1938, in Pottsville.

He was a son of the late Maurice Houston and Eleanor (Brady) Houston. He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was currently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. He was a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School. Robert retired from Reading Anthracite after 37 years and then became a greeter at Walmart, Saint Clair. He was in the Marines during Peacetime.

He was a proud Marine Corps veteran. He had a great love and appreciation for pipe organs, polka music and horses, having owned and operated The Lazy Day Ranch in previous years. He enjoyed sharing stories of growing up in Lost Creek and East Mines. His laughter and stories will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Gesner and Eleanor Martinez, and three brothers, Joseph Houston, Maurice "Skip" Houston and John Houston.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Gaughan) Houston, of Saint Clair, to whom he was married for 49 years. He is also survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Houston, of Pottsville; a son, Robert P. Houston, of Saint Clair; a brother, William Houston, husband of Ann, of Collingdale; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Garland, wife of Michael, of Pottsville; a brother-in-law, John Gaughan, husband of Ann Marie, of Royersford; a granddaughter, Cameron Chaplick, a granddaughter, Kieran Houston; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon  Wednesday, July 29, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Interment with military honors by Saint Clair Honor Guard will be held at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund in memory of Robert, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or the . James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 25, 2020
