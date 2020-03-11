Home

Robert C. Jessman

Robert C. Jessman Obituary
Robert C. Jessman, 53, of South Nice Street, Frackville, passed away March 7 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Kenneth R. and Mary Ann (Smarkanic) Jessman.

Robert enjoyed being a member of Saint Clair Fish and Game Club. He was predeceased by one sister, Catherine Brooks, and one brother, Kenneth Jessman Jr.

Surviving are his two children, Fawn Jessman, of Tremont, and Robert Jessman Jr., of Ravine; sisters, Marguerite DeAngelis and Sherry Ann Clark, both of Frackville; four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. MARK J. HUMMEL & CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Homes, Reading, has charge of arrangements, 610-370-1300.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
