Robert C. Kalbach Obituary
Robert C. Kalbach, 69, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born Aug. 7, 1950, he was a son of the late Charles "Lefty" and Mary Jane Kalbach.

Robert was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. After graduating, Robert enlisted in the Army.

Robert drove truck throughout his life and was last employed by Tropp Excavating, Pottsville.

He is survived by his son, Robert C. Kalbach II, of Pottsville, and his grandson, Jacob M. Kalbach.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
