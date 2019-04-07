Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert C. Massari Sr., "Bobby Blu," 80, of Branch Township, passed peacefully Friday to be with our Lord, surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Bob was a son of the late Fedele and Evelyn Travitz Massari. He was an owner/operator of the family owned Blu Tavern Restaurant.



He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the following: Cressona Lodge 222 - Mountain City Royal Arch Chapter 159, 32nd Degree Mason - Consistory of Bloomsburg, Tall Cedars, Shriners, Rajah Temple, Marine Corps League - Life Member, Royal Order of Moose, Strausstown Rod & Gun Club, Goodwill Fire Company, Northward Social Club, Eastward Social Club, Minersville American Legion, the AMVETS, and Friedens Lutheran Church.



When he wasn't behind the bar at the Blu, Bob enjoyed golfing, hunting, and socializing with his family and friends. His life was well spent sharing his welcoming personality, his kindness, and that unforgettable smile with everyone.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George D. Massari; and sister-in-law, Rose Massari.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Monica J. Melusky Massari; daughter, Deborah Massari Onest and husband, Scott Onest; son, Robert Massari Jr. and wife, Michelle Cavanaugh Massari; sister, Dr. Fredda A. Massari, PhD., RN; brother, Jack G. Massari; sister-in-law, Peg Massari; granddaughter, Olivia Massari and fiancé, Gregory Priest; granddaughter, Samantha Cavanaugh and fiancé, Michael Pribilla; great-granddaughter, Madisyn Jo Pribilla; as well as nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Nickey.



A religious service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation at the funeral home with calling hours from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Bob was, and always will be, loved dearly by his family and all those fortunate enough to know him. Semper Fi. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, of Steins Mill, or the Hillside SPCA, 1 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment shall be private. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Robert C. Massari Sr., "Bobby Blu," 80, of Branch Township, passed peacefully Friday to be with our Lord, surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.Bob was a son of the late Fedele and Evelyn Travitz Massari. He was an owner/operator of the family owned Blu Tavern Restaurant.He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the following: Cressona Lodge 222 - Mountain City Royal Arch Chapter 159, 32nd Degree Mason - Consistory of Bloomsburg, Tall Cedars, Shriners, Rajah Temple, Marine Corps League - Life Member, Royal Order of Moose, Strausstown Rod & Gun Club, Goodwill Fire Company, Northward Social Club, Eastward Social Club, Minersville American Legion, the AMVETS, and Friedens Lutheran Church.When he wasn't behind the bar at the Blu, Bob enjoyed golfing, hunting, and socializing with his family and friends. His life was well spent sharing his welcoming personality, his kindness, and that unforgettable smile with everyone.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George D. Massari; and sister-in-law, Rose Massari.He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Monica J. Melusky Massari; daughter, Deborah Massari Onest and husband, Scott Onest; son, Robert Massari Jr. and wife, Michelle Cavanaugh Massari; sister, Dr. Fredda A. Massari, PhD., RN; brother, Jack G. Massari; sister-in-law, Peg Massari; granddaughter, Olivia Massari and fiancé, Gregory Priest; granddaughter, Samantha Cavanaugh and fiancé, Michael Pribilla; great-granddaughter, Madisyn Jo Pribilla; as well as nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Nickey.A religious service will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with Pastor Brian Beissel officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation at the funeral home with calling hours from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service. A Masonic service will be held at 6 p.m. Bob was, and always will be, loved dearly by his family and all those fortunate enough to know him. Semper Fi. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, of Steins Mill, or the Hillside SPCA, 1 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment shall be private. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.

104 South 4th Street

Minersville , PA 17954

(570) 544-5111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close