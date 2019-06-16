Home

Robert C. Ney

Robert C. Ney Obituary
Robert C. Ney, 88, of Donaldson, passed away Wednesday at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Donaldson, June 24, 1930, he was a son of the late Earl and Minnie Athey Ney.

He was a retired coal miner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy and Donald Ney; sisters, Mary Bressler, Jean Schwartz and Marge Schwalm.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Donaldson United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ira Lydic presiding. Burial will be in the Donaldson Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to the Donaldson United Methodist Church, c/o Jim Luckenbill, 319 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, PA, 17963. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 16, 2019
