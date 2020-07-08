Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Rock" Wagner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. "Rock" Wagner Jr. Obituary
Robert C. "Rock" Wagner Jr., 57, of Mahanoy City, passed away Saturday.

Born at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, he was a son of Robert C. and E. Carolyn (Thompson) Wagner Sr., of Mahanoy City.

He was a 1981 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and also attended vo-tech for auto repair and, working as a mechanic, was a master of his trade. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Courtney Hughes and her husband, Charles, of Gilberton; a son, Wyatt and his wife, Nicole, of New Jersey; a son, Robert C. Wagner III, of Shenandoah; sisters, Carole Williamson, Rae Jeffery and her husband, Mark, Nanette Wagner and Michele Wagner, all of Mahanoy City; grandchildren, Aria and Liam Hughes, Eliana Wagner Denise Lutz, Tyler and Cody Wagner and Emma Cooney; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private. There will not be any calling hours. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -