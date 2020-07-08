|
Robert C. "Rock" Wagner Jr., 57, of Mahanoy City, passed away Saturday.
Born at the former Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville, he was a son of Robert C. and E. Carolyn (Thompson) Wagner Sr., of Mahanoy City.
He was a 1981 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and also attended vo-tech for auto repair and, working as a mechanic, was a master of his trade. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Courtney Hughes and her husband, Charles, of Gilberton; a son, Wyatt and his wife, Nicole, of New Jersey; a son, Robert C. Wagner III, of Shenandoah; sisters, Carole Williamson, Rae Jeffery and her husband, Mark, Nanette Wagner and Michele Wagner, all of Mahanoy City; grandchildren, Aria and Liam Hughes, Eliana Wagner Denise Lutz, Tyler and Cody Wagner and Emma Cooney; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private. There will not be any calling hours. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020