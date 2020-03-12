|
|
Robert C. Wapinsky, 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away March 6, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte.
He was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Pottsville, to Clayton and Mary (nee Gustitus) Wapinsky.
After graduating from Saint Clair High School in 1947, Bob joined the Navy in 1950, serving on the USS Bon Homme Richard CV-31 until his honorable discharge, after being injured, in 1952. He was proud of his military service and remained a life member of AMVETS.
He owned and operated Wapinsky Brothers Gulf station, Pottsville, from 1953 to his retirement in 1977. He then moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 1987, where he enjoyed playing golf, going to the beach and spending time with his best friend Ed.
He is survived by his wife, Michelina "Mickey" (nee Modesto) Wapinsky, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage, on April 11, 2020; their children, Michele Rowsie (John), Christine Buggy (Martin), Robert Wapinsky Jr. (Georgine) and Patricia Salem (John); 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Charles IV, Kristen, Leslie, Raelyn, Melissa, Robert III, John Jr. and Chelsea; nine great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Briana, Angelina, Stella, Sydney, Reese, Jack, Demi, Cooper; two great-grandbabies on the way, due late summer! More than anything, Bob loved his wife and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the back bone of the family, and will be missed dearly by all.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial will follow with military honors at the Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. The family welcomes flowers, but has also requested memorial donations in Robert's name to Ronald McDonald House, Tampa Bay, who were so wonderful and gave great assistance to the family in years past. You can go online to www.rmhctampabay.org/donate or mail your donation to RMHC Tampa Bay, 35 Davis Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606, with a note that it is in memory of Robert Wapinsky.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020