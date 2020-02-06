|
|
Robert C. "Dook" Yourshaw, 87, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Feb. 10, 1932, in Orwin, he was a son of the late Helen Yourshaw Bowman.
Dook was a proud Army veteran of the Korean War.
He was a retired truck driver.
He was a member of Orwin and Pine Grove fire companies; Tower City, Pine Grove and Williamstown American Legions; Valley View Gun Club; Valley View and Pine Grove .
Dook enjoyed having horses most of his life. He could often be found playing cards with his many friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Cory R. Yourshaw, in 2011.
Surviving are his brother, Richard Bowman, of Tower City; three sisters, Kay Reiner, of Tower City, Carol Kreiser, of Jonestown, and Diane Deeter, of Hegins; nieces and nephews.
Following Dook's wishes, there will be no services. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial donations in his name should be made to Orwin Fire Company, 333 Dietrich Ave., Tower City, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020