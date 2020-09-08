Home

Robert Charles Maurer Jr.

Robert Charles Maurer Jr. Obituary

Robert Charles Maurer Jr., 73, of Pitman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Robert was born in Pitman, Dec. 27, 1946, a son of the late Mabel (Carl) and Robert C. Maurer.

He was employed as a sanitation worker and had also worked as a farmer for many years before working at Michael Foods.

He enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching TV and movies and daily bible reading. He also liked collecting wallets, looking at old farm equipment, sitting on the porch watching hummingbirds, chatting with coworkers at Michael Foods and mowing grass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Shirley Zeigenfuse, Helen Kissinger and Connie Welker; one brother, Ronald Maurer; a nephew, Jeffery Maurer.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Maurer-Chatcho, wife of John Chatcho, of Pitman; a stepdaughter, Erica Maurer, of Pitman; a sister, Evelyn Bowman; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Maurer; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in Zion EC Cemetery, Pitman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822, or to Hillside SPCA Inc., P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
