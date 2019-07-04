Robert D. Schaeffer, 63, of Pine Hill Road, Pine Grove, went home to be with his heavenly father Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



Born on June 1, 1956, in Pottsville, he was a son of Pearl M. Faust Schaeffer, of Pine Grove.



He was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, Pine Grove, where he was a deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher.



Bob was the owner and president of Bob's Pools Inc., Friedensburg. He and his wife started the business in 1985, both sons are part owners and their wives help with the business.



He loved riding motorcycles, was an avid Phillies, Eagles, NASCAR and Ford fan. He was a former Cubmaster and sponsored numerous local sports teams.



Bob loved and was very proud of his grandchildren and he attended as many sporting events as he could that they were playing in.



Preceding him in death was a sister, Ruth E. Schaeffer, and a brother, Roy C. Schaeffer.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years, Ruthann Major Schaeffer; two sons, Robert J. Sr. "Bum" and wife, Lisa Schaeffer and James R. and wife, Nikki Schaeffer, both of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Amanda, Kaylee, Robbie, and Tori Schaeffer; three sisters, Betty Ann Herriage, of North Carolina, Jeanne Schaeffer and Sandra and husband, Bert Witmer, both of Pine Grove; brother, William and wife, Deborah Schaeffer, of Pine Grove; sister-in-law, Jennet Deeter, of Hegins; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; his best buddies, Bristol and Lager.



Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren, 347 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Dean Lengel and Ken Kintzel officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the church. Interment will follow in the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Bob Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Pine Grove Area Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019