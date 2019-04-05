Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David "Bob" Rzeplinski. View Sign





Robert was born Feb. 20, 1964, in Garwood, New Jersey, to Steven and Evelyn Morgan Rzeplinski.



He spent most of his years residing in Schuylkill County. He was known by many to be a gentle giant; he was someone who looked intimidating but was nothing more than a giant teddy bear to those he cared for. He always enjoyed making the people around him laugh, and of course a good game of pool. Robert loved to learn new skills and do things on his own, he didn't believe there was any task that was too big for him to tackle on his own.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sally.



He is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Justin); brother, Steven (Lee); sister, Linda (William); nieces and nephews; as well as many others who loved him.



In honor of Robert's love of pool, his memorial service will be held at the Cotton Club, 62 Seven Stars Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. The service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the in Bob's honor.



