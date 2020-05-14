|
Robert "Bobby" E. Bassler Sr., 91, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, May 12, at Fellowship Community Nursing Center, Whitehall.
He was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Brockton, a son of the late Harry J. Sr. and Mary Gumasky Bassler.
He was a 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School. He played minor league baseball, as a pitcher for Philadelphia Athletics from 1948 to 1951 in Red Springs, N.C., Youngstown, Ohio, and Salisbury, Md.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying many trips to Canada with his sons. He worked his entire career in the family beer distributing business in Brockton, co-owned with his brothers.
He was a lifelong parishioner and usher at St. Bartholomew's Roman Catholic Church, Brockton.
He was predeceased by his wife, Florence L. Lasota Bassler, in 1989, and his brothers, Francis J. and Harry J. Bassler Jr. Bobby was the last member of his immediate family.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert E. Bassler Jr. and wife, Debra, of Allentown, and David C. Bassler and wife, Tindra, of Schnecksville; his two loving granddaughters, Leah C. and Clara C. Bassler, of Allentown.
At the wishes of the family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to or . Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020