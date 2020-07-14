Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nothstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Nothstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Nothstein Obituary

Robert E. Nothstein, 79, of Kaska, passed away Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Oct. 4, 1940, in Kaska, he was a son of the late Robert and Mary Drabic Nothstein.

He attended Blythe Township High School before joining the Navy for 20 years of service, where he was honorably discharged Aug. 2, 1976, from the USS Vogelsang, Newport, R.I. Bob was a member of New Philadelphia AMVETS Post 256.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom picking and especially spending time with his family and friends. Bob was a loving, kind and generous man. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends; but forever in our hearts!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert, in 2012; brothers, Lewis and Adam; sister, Mary Murray.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nina, of Kaska; three daughters, Jeanetta, wife of Dave Bernitsky, of New Philadelphia, Carla, wife of Bob Walker, of Dillsburg, and Tishea, wife of Sam Ulrich, of Kaska; five grandchildren, D.J., Beau and Alex Bernitsky, Amanda Lash and Erik Odgen; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Kyla, Owen and Laina; sister, Dorothy Nothstein Pelachick; sisters-in-law, Joann, Betty Nothstein, of Kaska; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -