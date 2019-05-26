Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert E. Rhoads. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert E. Rhoads, 69, a retired optometrist from Frackville, Pa., passed away Thursday, May 23, surrounded by family at his home in Cape May, N.J.



Dr. Rhoads dedicated his life to his family and the practice of optometry for his many patients. Upon retiring, Dr. Rhoads and his wife, Joanne, moved to Cape May, N.J.



His family and friends would often visit Cape May and were always warmly welcomed. Jazz and any piano tune warmed Bob's heart. For many hours, his fingers danced over the keys of his beloved black lacquered baby grand piano. Bob's other interests included boating, skiing and golf.



It's fitting that Bob's favorite T-shirt said "Life is Good" and to anyone he touched their "life became better."



Dr. Rhoads is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; daughters, Katie Wolfgang (Jason) and Hilary Bruso (Beau), both of Hegins, Pa.; sister, Janey Wehry ( Randy); two stepsons, Damien and Nathan Cwik; grandchildren, Calie, Owen, Jaxson, Hope, Brody, Hadley, Kyla, Kai and Coral; his favorite sister in-law and new brother-in-law, Mary Jane and William Scott; nieces, Josephine Masser (Michael) and Janelle Poletti; nephew, Randolph Wehry (Jennifer); four great- nephews; five great-nieces; one great-great-niece.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May, N.J., with a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service and burial. Family and friends are also invited to celebrate his memory at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 510 E. Main St., Hegins, PA 17938, where a service will be held. Condolences will be received at



